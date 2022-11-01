Lakshya Sen loses to Angus Ng Ka Long in first round of Hylo Open

Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a shock first-round exit from the Hylo Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament's men's singles tournament at Saarbrucken, Germany on Tuesday. The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion and the seventh-seed, Lakshya Sen suffered 21-12, 21-5 defeat to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in 27 minutes.

Angus Ng Ka Long will next face France's Toma Popov Junior in the next round. Angus Ng Ka Long ranked seven spots below the Indian shuttler, came out firing and the Hong Kong player's aggressive approach took Lakshya Sen by surprise.

A flurry of eight points on the trot towards the start of the game pushed Angus to a comfortable lead early on and the Hong Kong player rode the momentum to bag the first game comfortably. This was the first meeting between the two players.

Things only got more difficult for the Indian player in the second game as Sen struggled to cope with the Hong Kong player's intensity. It was Sen's second straight first-round exit from a tournament. He lost to fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round of the French Open last week. Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto was eliminated from the ongoing Hylo Open after a defeat to the Chinese duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round. The Indian duo lost the match in two straight games 21-13, 21-12.

Prannoy HS, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, etc will be in action for India in this tournament. The tournament will take place from November 1 to November 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)