Soccer-Porto beat Atletico 2-1 to top Champions League group

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as group winners with 12 points, one point ahead of the Belgians who also went through. Atletico finished last, failing even to qualify for the second-tier Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Reuters | Porto | Updated: 02-11-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 01:24 IST
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as group winners with 12 points, one point ahead of the Belgians who also went through.

Atletico finished last, failing even to qualify for the second-tier Europa League knockout round playoffs. Porto went ahead in the fifth minute when forward Taremi tapped in a cross from Evanilson, registering his fifth goal in the Champions League this season.

Midfielder Eustaquio doubled Porto's lead in the 24th minute, drilling the ball into the bottom corner after Galeno sprinted down the left and played a cross inside the box. Atletico's Antoine Griezmann found the net in the 68th minute but the referee had already blown the whistle for a foul from Rodrigo De Paul on Galeno in the build-up, while Porto keeper Diogo Costa saved a shot from Angel Correa six minutes later.

Porto defender Ivan Marcano scored an own goal in added time, but it did not do much damage to Porto who went on to seal three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

