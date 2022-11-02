Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs snatch 2-1 win at Marseille to reach last 16 as group winners

Hojbjerg then sealed the victory in stoppage time to put Tottenham top of the group and leave Marseille, who at one point in the evening were top, in fourth spot and out of Europe.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 02-11-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 03:42 IST
Tottenham Hotspur weathered a first-half siege before snatching an unlikely 2-1 victory at Olympique de Marseille to reach the Champions League last 16 as Group D winners after a nerve-jangling conclusion on Tuesday. The Londoners, who needed only to avoid defeat to go through, were on the ropes when they trailed to Chancel Mbemba's header in first-half stoppage time.

However, French central defender Clement Lenglet proved to be Tottenham's saviour when he headed in his first goal for the club in the 54th minute. Spurs, who lost forward Son Heung-min to a head injury in a torrid opening period, were a different team after the break and took control after Lenglet's equaliser.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the crossbar for the visitors but Marseille should have scored late on when Sead Kolasinac somehow missed an open goal with a header. Hojbjerg then sealed the victory in stoppage time to put Tottenham top of the group and leave Marseille, who at one point in the evening were top, in fourth spot and out of Europe. (Reoporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

