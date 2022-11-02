Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek showed why she is world number one and the hot favorite to win this year's WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday. The match felt all but over when Swiatek saved two break points and pounded a forehand winner past the Russian's outstretched racket for a 3-0 first-set lead.

The 21-year-old Pole cruised from there on, dominating with her serve, including one on match point that Kasatkina could not handle, to improve her head-to-head record against Kasatkina to 5-0 this year. "I think I started pretty well and that gave me a lot of confidence," Swiatek told Tennis Channel.

"But on the other hand you have to be really careful and patient against Dasha. I wanted to play in a really solid way but put pressure on my opponent. "I did that pretty well and I'm happy about it."

The win continues a phenomenal season for Swiatek, who rose to world number one in April and has won eight titles including two Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows this year. WTA Finals debutante Kasatkina has also raised her level this season, making the semi-finals of the French Open and returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2019.

The WTA Finals features eight women split into two groups, with the top two finishers moving into the semi-finals. American Coco Gauff and France's Caroline Garcia complete the tournament's Austin Group and face off on a purple hard court at the so far lightly-attended tournament in Texas later on Tuesday.

