Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand still in good position despite England loss: Santner

The Black Caps, runners-up to Australia in 2021, must beat Ireland in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday to be sure of progressing. Ireland have already provided a couple of upsets at the tournament, seeing off West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 phase before beating England last week, but Santner says New Zealand should get the job done.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 06:56 IST
Cricket-New Zealand still in good position despite England loss: Santner

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is confident his side can still advance to the next phase of the Twenty20 World Cup despite their 20-run defeat to England in Brisbane on Tuesday. The Black Caps, runners-up to Australia in 2021, must beat Ireland in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday to be sure of progressing.

Ireland have already provided a couple of upsets at the tournament, seeing off West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 phase before beating England last week, but Santner says New Zealand should get the job done. "I guess we're still in a pretty good position," he said.

"We'll obviously reflect on tonight, what went well, what didn't go so well, and move on to Ireland in a few days time on a different wicket, different place. "They've shown us they're a pretty quality side, so we have to be firing to beat them."

New Zealand top Group 1 ahead of England and Australia thanks to a superior net run rate with one round of matches remaining. Only the top two finishers advance to the semis. Ireland are two points off top spot and could still advance with a win over the New Zealanders.

"We've seen throughout this tournament there's been upsets," said Santner. "I guess the nature of T20 cricket, if one or two guys step up on the day, they can kind of turn games. "So we know Ireland are a very good team. We're not sure what Adelaide is going to give us, but we'll do our prep and see what we're going to get against and format a plan against a pretty good side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022