STATBOX-Soccer-Qatar at the World Cup

Following is a statbox on Qatar at the World Cup FIFA Ranking: 50

ODDS: 250-1 Previous tornaments

Qatar have never before qualified for a World Cup. Their only major title is the 2019 Asian Cup when they conceded only one goal during the tournament. That year Qatar were invited to play at the Copa America as guests and finished bottom of their group. In 2020, Qatar were invited to play at the CONCACAF Gold Cup as guests, losing to the United States in the semi-final. How they qualified

As hosts, Qatar automatically qualified for the finals. Form guide

At the Arab Cup, held in Qatar as a World Cup test event in December 2021, they beat Egypt 5-4 on penalties in a third-place playoff. Qatar have five wins, two defeats and four draws in 11 friendlies in 2022. Between June 2022 and mid-autumn, the squad were locked-down at training camps in Austria and Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)