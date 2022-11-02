Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe opt to bat against Netherlands

The Netherlands are out of the semi-final race with two losses from three matches and will look to spoil Zimbabwe's plan to have a crack at the knockout stage.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:28 IST
Zimbabwe opt to bat (Photo: Twitter@ZimCricketv). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine opted to bat first against the Netherlands in a must-win game at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Netherlands are out of the semi-final race with two losses from three matches and will look to spoil Zimbabwe's plan to have a crack at the knockout stage.

Zimbabwe will still need the results of other teams to go their way but they would have to win their match against the Dutch to ensure they have a genuine chance at the semifinal spot. Both teams were forced to make one change each due to injury concerns.

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good surface. I don't think it'll change too much. The start has been a bit of an issue, we are losing too many wickets. We need to assess quickly. One change, Evans is out for Jongwe. He picked up an injury against Bangladesh," said Ervine after winning the toss. "That's what we were going to do (bowling). It's been under covers for a few days. We've got Logan in after Bas's concussion. (Batting) For us, it's just a few tactical errors that are probably going wrong. We just haven't built those partnerships. Hopefully, today's the day, get some middle-order runs and we'll be good to go. We still got two games to go, looking forward to a good game against Zimbabwe.," said Scott Edwards during the toss.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, and Brandon Glover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

