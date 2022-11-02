Left Menu

Rugby-Australia lock Skelton eager to make impression ahead of World Cup

The opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:02 IST
Rugby-Australia lock Skelton eager to make impression ahead of World Cup
Representative image

The opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future. By his own admission, the giant second-rower has not reached the heights he had hoped for in a Wallabies jersey, which includes a disappointing series of autumn international matches last year.

The 30-year-old was not available for the Wallabies' 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend and is eager to show Rennie he deserves a spot in his World Cup squad. "I don't think I've been the happiest with my form coming into the national team," Skelton told reporters.

"Last year was a tough one. My first three or four days was all learning, trying to get the detail right, and then during the matches, it didn't fall our way. "We're trying to build a foundation and, especially for myself, trying to get all the (lineout) calls nailed down."

The victory over Scotland was a fourth in 13 tests over the past year but the French will be a step up. The New Zealand-born lock plays his club rugby with French side La Rochelle and could come up against a number of his team mates this weekend.

"They're a very talented team. For us, it'll be trying to stick to our systems, being strong in defence (and) staying connected," he said. "Coming into the camp there was a bit of a buzz, a lot of positivity too. We're ready for this weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022