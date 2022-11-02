Left Menu

World Artistic Gymnastic C'ships: Indian contingent bows out of competition in qualifying stage

Olympian Pranati Nayak, Protishta Samantha, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar could not make it to the final.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 12:36 IST
Pranati Nayak. (Photo- Jdhankar1). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian gymnastics contingent bowed out of the ongoing World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 being held in Liverpool, UK in the qualifying stage. As per Olympics.com, on Sunday, Olympian Pranati Nayak and former Khelo India Youth Games champion Protishta Samantha participated in the women's individual vault apparatus qualifiers.

Samantha, 19, pipped her senior compatriot in the final standings, finishing at 25th position with score of 12.516 while Nayak finished at 26th with a score of 12.450. They could not make it to the final as only top eight participants and a maximum of two athletes of each country could qualify for it. USA's Tokyo 2020 floor exercise gold medalist, American Jordan Chiles, Belgium's Lisa Vaelen and Brazil's Rebecca Andrade were among the athletes who did well, with Andrade being able to get the last of three reserve player spots.

On Monday, India's Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar participated in men's all-around qualifiers, in which gymnasts compete in floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bars individual apparatus. Points from each are added up to arrive at the final points and standings. Yogeshwar Singh, competing at World Championships for fourth time, finished 47th with a score of 76.530. Gaurav Kumar finished in the 62nd position with a score of 74.766.

The top 24 participants of all-round qualifiers progress to the final. In the individual apparatus scores, Yogeshwar finished at 106th in floor exercise, 72nd in pommel horse, 107th in rings, 81st in vault, 58th in parallel bars and 76th in horizontal bars.

Gaurav's rankings in individual apparatus qualifiers were 81st in floor exercise, 106th in pommel horse, 100th in rings, 129th in vault, 69th in parallel bars and 109th in horizontal bars. Only top eight from each apparatus qualify for finals.

The championships started from October 29 and will go on till November 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

