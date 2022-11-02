Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show as Zimbabwe folded for 117 in 19.2 overs after opting to bat.

They then overhauled the small target in 18 overs, reaching to in 120 for 5.

Max O'Dowd was the top-scorer for the Netherlands with 52 while Tom Cooper was the next best with 32.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after opting to bat.

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

Netherlands: 120 for 5 in 18 overs (Max O'Dowd 52; Blessing Muzarabani 2/23, Richard Ngarava 2/18).

