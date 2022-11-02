Left Menu

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:00 IST
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets
Netherland celebrating a wicket (Photo: Twitter ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show as Zimbabwe folded for 117 in 19.2 overs after opting to bat.

They then overhauled the small target in 18 overs, reaching to in 120 for 5.

Max O'Dowd was the top-scorer for the Netherlands with 52 while Tom Cooper was the next best with 32.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after opting to bat.

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

Netherlands: 120 for 5 in 18 overs (Max O'Dowd 52; Blessing Muzarabani 2/23, Richard Ngarava 2/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022