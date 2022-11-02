Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach; Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach

Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York. The Nets, playing hours after parting ways with coach Steve Nash, lost for the sixth time in eight games this season. The Bulls snapped a two-game skid.

Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup effectively evaporated following their five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in a Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday. Craig Ervine's team fancied a top two place in the group after stunning former champions Pakistan but were virtually eliminated after slipping to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh.

Tennis-Must work harder, Murray unhappy with fitness after Paris exit

Former world number one Andy Murray said he will have to push himself harder in training if he wants to compete on the ATP Tour after the Briton lost to French wildcard Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. Simon battled back from a set down to beat Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 on Monday, with the three-times Grand Slam champion suffering from cramp in the second set.

NHL roundup: Bruins rally for 6-5 OT win over Penguins

Hampus Lindholm went coast to coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime Tuesday as the visiting Boston Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, 6-5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead

Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday. Bryce Harper got Citizens Bank Park rocking early when he sent a breaking ball from Lance McCullers over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek showed why she is world number one and the hot favorite to win this year's WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina before Caroline Garcia beat Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday. The match felt all but over for Kasatkina when Swiatek saved two break points and pounded a forehand winner past the Russian's outstretched racket for a 3-0 first-set lead.

Cricket-South Africa must bring their bring 'A-game' against Pakistan: Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller said they will need to bring their "A-game" when they face 2009 champions Pakistan in a Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday. South Africa are in pole position to take one of the two semi-final spots available from Group 2, but Pakistan, who lost to India and Zimbabwe, still have an outside shot of qualifying thanks to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Soccer-England desperate to shed nearly men tag in Qatar

There have been plenty of 'nearly men' in the annals of world soccer, nations with all the ingredients to deliver on the biggest stage but who ended up with just crumbs for comfort. England under Gareth Southgate are the latest to own that unwanted label as they head to the Qatar World cup finals still saddled with ending an interminable wait for silverware.

Soccer-United States hope to put World Cup demons behind them in Qatar

The United States will look to silence the critics after a rocky run-up to Qatar when they return to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years. Their failure to qualify for the finals four years ago prompted much soul-searching within the sport's national governing body, even as the women's side thrived.

Soccer-Two pub owners in Germany to boycott screening World Cup games

Two pub owners in Germany will not be showing matches from the Qatar World Cup, saying they took the decision from "an ethical standpoint" given the Gulf state's record on human rights. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)