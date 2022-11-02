Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa appoint Maketa as interim coach for Australia test tour

Boucher confirmed in September that he would step down after the T20 World Cup and is taking charge of the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Cricket-South Africa appoint Maketa as interim coach for Australia test tour
South Africa have named Malibongwe Maketa as interim head coach for their three-test tour of Australia starting next month, with Mark Boucher stepping down after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup. Maketa is currently the coach of the South African 'A' side and was a consultant on the recent test tour of England. The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach to the senior team between 2017-19.

"He is a familiar face to the environment," South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a media release on Wednesday. "Mali knows most of the players well. They know him too and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket South Africa felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series."

Boucher confirmed in September that he would step down after the T20 World Cup and is taking charge of the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League. South Africa will play three tests in Australia, starting in Perth on Dec. 17.

