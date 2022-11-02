Left Menu

Ashish shines as U Mumba win hard-fought contest against Telugu Titans

Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:30 IST
Ashish shines as U Mumba win hard-fought contest against Telugu Titans
  • Country:
  • India

Ashish put up an excellent performance as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday. Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute. However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game. The Telugu defence stepped up as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11. Moments later, U Mumba's Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half with a 18-14 lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022