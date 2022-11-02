Ashish shines as U Mumba win hard-fought contest against Telugu Titans

Ashish put up an excellent performance as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday. Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute. However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game. The Telugu defence stepped up as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11. Moments later, U Mumba's Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half with a 18-14 lead.

