Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig cruise past Shakhtar to reach Champions League last 16

Leipzig, who only needed a point to advance to the knockout stage, took the lead in the 10th minute when Timo Werner's shot was saved by Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin but Nkunku was on hand to slot home the rebound. Five minutes into the second half, Mohamed Simakan headed the ball back into the box after David Raum's cross and it fell to Andre Silva, who doubled the visitors' advantage by prodding the ball home at the near post from a tight angle.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:19 IST
Soccer-Leipzig cruise past Shakhtar to reach Champions League last 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Christopher Nkunku scored one goal and set up another as RB Leipzig crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League last 16, while the Ukrainians dropped down to the Europa League. Leipzig, who only needed a point to advance to the knockout stage, took the lead in the 10th minute when Timo Werner's shot was saved by Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin but Nkunku was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Five minutes into the second half, Mohamed Simakan headed the ball back into the box after David Raum's cross and it fell to Andre Silva, who doubled the visitors' advantage by prodding the ball home at the near post from a tight angle. Nkunku kept his composure to set up Dominik Szoboszlai on the right with an audacious flick just after the hour mark, and the Hungarian winger rounded goalkeeper Trubin before firing into the unguarded net.

Substitute Dani Olmo, who replaced Szoboszlai, piled more misery on Shakhtar moments after coming on, taking a free kick short to Kevin Kampl before cutting back inside and whipping a shot into the far corner in the 68th minute, with his effort deflecting in off Shakhtar's Valerii Bondar. Leipzig finished second in Group D on 12 points, six ahead of Shakhtar in third. Holders Real Madrid retained top spot with 13 points after their 5-1 home win over bottom side Celtic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022