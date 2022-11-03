Left Menu

Soccer-United States plan two post-Qatar friendlies in January

The American men open their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21 after missing out in 2018 but fans are already looking ahead to the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, which the United States will host alongside Canada and Mexico. The Stars and Stripes will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia three days later at Dignity Health Sports Park in nearby Carson, California.

The United States will officially begin their 2026 World Cup countdown with a pair of international friendlies on home soil in January, U.S. Soccer said on Wednesday. The American men open their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21 after missing out in 2018 but fans are already looking ahead to the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, which the United States will host alongside Canada and Mexico.

The Stars and Stripes will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia three days later at Dignity Health Sports Park in nearby Carson, California. Serbia were undefeated against the U.S. in all three of their previous meetings, while Colombia most recently beat the Americans 4-2 in 2018.

