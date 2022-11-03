Left Menu

Rugby-England make two changes for women's WC semi-final

England coach Simon Middleton has made two changes for Saturday's women's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada in Auckland. Claudia MacDonald returns on the left wing after missing top-ranked England's last two games due to injury. Hannah Botterman starts at loose-head prop alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row.

Hannah Botterman starts at loose-head prop alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row.

Hannah Botterman starts at loose-head prop alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row. "If you see an opportunity to improve or create different pictures that you believe could benefit the team's performance, you have to be brave enough with your selections to make those calls," Middleton said.

"Canada are an opponent we know well with great pedigree and history in the women’s game. We know they are a strong side." England team: 15 Helena Rowland 14 Abby Dow 13 Emily Scarratt 12 Tatyana Heard 11 Claudia MacDonald 10 Zoe Harrison 9 Leanne Infante 1 Hannah Botterman 2 Amy Cokayne 3 Sarah Bern 4 Zoe Aldcroft 5 Abbie Ward 6 Alex Matthews 7 Marlie Packer 8 Sarah Hunter

Finishers 16 Lark Davies 17 Vickii Cornborough 18 Maud Muir 19 Rosie Galligan 20 Poppy Cleall 21 Lucy Packer 22 Holly Aitchison 23 Ellie Kildunne

