Soccer-Palmeiras win record-extending 11th Brazilian title

Palmeiras host Fortaleza later on Wednesday, when they will celebrate the title in front of their fans after a heartbreaking defeat in a Copa Libertadores semi-final against Athletico Paranaense last month. They have lost only two of their 34 games in the league this season and have the best attack and defence of the championship, scoring 59 goals and conceding 22.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 04:42 IST
Palmeiras won a record-extending 11th Brazilian championship title with three games to spare on Wednesday when second-placed Internacional lost 1-0 to America Mineiro. The result left Palmeiras, who are 10 points clear at the top of the table, out of their rivals' reach.

Palmeiras, coached by Portuguese Abel Ferreira, who last year became the first non-South American coach to win the Copa Libertadores twice, are the only team in Brazil with more than eight national championships. Palmeiras host Fortaleza later on Wednesday, when they will celebrate the title in front of their fans after a heartbreaking defeat in a Copa Libertadores semi-final against Athletico Paranaense last month.

They have lost only two of their 34 games in the league this season and have the best attack and defence of the championship, scoring 59 goals and conceding 22.

