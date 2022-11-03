Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports

TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced on Wednesday a star-studded investor group that includes tennis great Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The team of investors also includes four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, three-times tennis Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball and two-time women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan.

Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee

Olympic 800 metres gold medallist and world champion Athing Mu will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday. Mu, the youngest woman to win both an Olympic and a world individual title in track, will relocate from Texas to Los Angeles to train with Kersee, one of the most successful coaches in U.S. history.

NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach

Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York. The Nets, playing hours after parting ways with coach Steve Nash, lost for the sixth time in eight games this season. The Bulls snapped a two-game skid.

NFL-Commanders hire Bank of America Securities to explore potential sale

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to explore "potential transactions", the National Football League (NFL) team said on Wednesday. Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800 million and his ownership of the club has come under pressure amid investigations by the NFL and Congress into the team's workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

NHL roundup: Bruins rally for 6-5 OT win over Penguins

Hampus Lindholm went coast to coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime Tuesday as the visiting Boston Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, 6-5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead

Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday. Bryce Harper got Citizens Bank Park rocking early when he sent a breaking ball from Lance McCullers over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Soccer-Tennis great King says Qatar World Cup can be force for good

Tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King has spent her life fighting for gender equality and championing the rights of the LGBTQ community so it would hardly be surprising if she joined the long list of those criticising Qatar as World Cup hosts. The American, however, believes staging soccer's blue-riband tournament in the conservative Gulf Arab state can open minds and become a power for good.

Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek showed why she is world number one and the hot favorite to win this year's WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina before Caroline Garcia beat Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday. The match felt all but over for Kasatkina when Swiatek saved two break points and pounded a forehand winner past the Russian's outstretched racket for a 3-0 first-set lead.

Soccer-United States hope to put World Cup demons behind them in Qatar

The United States will look to silence the critics after a rocky run-up to Qatar when they return to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years. Their failure to qualify for the finals four years ago prompted much soul-searching within the sport's national governing body, even as the women's side thrived.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes winning start in Paris, Nadal and Medvedev out

World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka but Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both slumped to surprise losses on Wednesday. Nadal, playing his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round and becoming a father, won the first set against American Tommy Paul but went down 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)