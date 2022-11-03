Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan call up Haris after knee injury sidelines Zaman

Pakistan have drafted Mohammad Haris into the squad for their must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa later on Thursday after batsman Fakhar Zaman withdrew due to injury.

Mohammad Haris (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan have drafted Mohammad Haris into the squad for their must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa later on Thursday after batsman Fakhar Zaman withdrew due to injury. Zaman sustained a ligament injury to his right knee, prompting the addition of 21-year-old Haris ahead of the meeting at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan are fifth in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase of the competition, with two points from their opening three matches. They trail group leaders India by four points and must beat South Africa and Bangladesh to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

