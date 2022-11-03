Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 73 powers Mumbai to final against Himachal

Shreyas Iyer's stunning 73 off 44 powered Mumbai to defeat Vidarbha by five wickets in semi-final 2 to book their place in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. In the semifinal match, Vidarbha won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a respectable target of 164/7.

Mumbai, on the other hand, easily chased down the target, finishing it in 16.5 overs to secure their spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 final. By the end of the 12th over, Vidarbha struggled to put runs on the board and had lost half of their side for 95. From their side, Atharva Taide (29) and Apoorv Wankhade (34) scored the crucial runs. Jitesh Sharma's superb counterattack (46* off 24) was necessary to lift Vidarbha. Sharma's brilliant knock included three fours and the same number of sixes.

For Mumbai, Shams Mulani picked up three wickets while conceding just 20 runs in his four overs. Chasing a target of 165, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane was bowled for 5 by Darshan Nalkande, who also dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12. Prithvi Shaw then played an impressive knock of 34 off 21.

Following Iyer's dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan scored 27 off 19 while Dube played an unbeaten knock of 13 off 14 lifting Mumbai past the target with some big hits. The latter ended the match with two consecutive sixes off Lalit Yadav. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh cruised to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, defeating Punjab by 13 runs in semi-final 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)