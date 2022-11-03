Left Menu

Quite disappointing the way we ended our bowling session: Temba Bavuma after team's loss to Pakistan

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan's sensational fifties followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:48 IST
Temba Bavuma (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed "disappointment" after the team's loss against Pakistan and said they need to ask a lot of questions about the team's performance. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan's sensational fifties followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

"Quite disappointing the way we ended our bowling session. Getting them five down quickly and allowing them to get to a formidable score. Lots of questions we need to ask. Credit to them. We knew that the weather was going to be a bit of an issue. I'm no bowler but the bowlers do practice for these conditions. The wicket was sliding on, slower balls weren't gripping. We probably could've used the bigger side a bit more," Temba Bavuma said in a post-match presentation. South Africa will have a final chance to win their last group game against the Netherlands to seal a semi-final berth. "The next game is obviously a big one for us against the Netherlands in Adelaide. Have to put this one behind quickly, take whatever learnings we can," the South Africa skipper added.

In the rain-curtailed 14-over match, skipper Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 36 off 19 while Aiden Markram played a knock of 20 runs in 14 deliveries. For Pakistan Shaheen bagged three while Shadab Khan scalped two wickets. With this comprehensive victory over the Proteas, Pakistan can keep hoping against hope for a miracle after doing what was needed of them against South Africa.

With the win, Pakistan claimed third place in the Group 2 points table with four points in their hands. Even after the defeat, South Africa are placed in the second spot in the table with five points in their hands. (ANI)

