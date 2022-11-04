Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Morocco's World Cup preparations clouded by coach controversy

We will fight to make the Moroccan fans happy," Regragui said after his appointment in early September. Morocco, who lost only twice in 12 matches in 2022, begin their campaign in Qatar against Croatia, who lost to France in the 2018 final, before facing Belgium in their second Group F game.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 07:38 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Morocco's World Cup preparations clouded by coach controversy

Morocco's build-up to the World Cup has been overshadowed by controversy over the coach as they face a daunting task as they bid to replicate their 1986 feat when they became the first African nation to reach the second round.

Morocco sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August, a few months before the finals, after a long dispute between the Bosnian coach and the Moroccan FA president over player selection. Last year, Halilhodzic excluded Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons and resisted calls by FA chief Fouzi Lekjaa to restore them to the squad.

Halilhodzic was subsequently dismissed by the country's FA, which appointed former Morocco international Walid Regragui as his successor after he impressed at club level. Regragui, 47, included Ziyech and Mazraoui in his first squad and the pair started the friendlies against Chile and Paraguay in September.

"Hakim Ziyech has returned to the national team because he deserves it ... When you see how Hakim plays, you say to yourself it is difficult not to include him in the World Cup (squad)," said Regragui. The coach won the league title in Qatar with Duhail in 2020 before leading Morocco's Wydad to the domestic league and African Champions League double this year.

Morocco have not made it past the group stage since reaching the second round in 1986 in Mexico and they are in a tough group that includes the world's second-ranked team Belgium and the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia plus fast improving Canada. "I know that preparation for the World Cup was short ... We will fight to make the Moroccan fans happy," Regragui said after his appointment in early September.

Morocco, who lost only twice in 12 matches in 2022, begin their campaign in Qatar against Croatia, who lost to France in the 2018 final, before facing Belgium in their second Group F game. They are hoping to defy expectations and clinch at least a point from each of their first two games before facing Canada in a match that may represent their best chance of recording their first victory at the finals since 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022