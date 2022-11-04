Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand

New Zealand may march in as favorites going into the match but can't write off Ireland as the latter has the firepower to upset a top team like the Kiwis.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:44 IST
T20 World Cup: Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand
Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in its final Super-12 encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. New Zealand may march in as favorites going into the match but can't write off Ireland as the latter has the firepower to upset a top team like the Kiwis.

The Kiwi camp have ticked most boxes but will hope for their captain Kane Williamson to return to form and lead the side with the bat as well. Defending champions Australia will be keenly looking at the match as a win for Ireland will favor their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

"Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, and should stay good for 40 overs. Last push for us, will see where we're at after the end. We're proud of our wins, and don't see it as giant killers anymore, just see them as wins for ourselves. Same XI as the last game," said Balbirnie after winning the toss. New Zealand skipper highlighted their form and lessons from their previous game.

"Looks a good surface. Some good lessons from the defeat. Hopefully, we can build on it today. We know how strong they are. Played them recently. For us, the focus is on our plans. Same team," Williamson said during the toss. Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022