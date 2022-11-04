T20 World Cup: Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in its final Super-12 encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. New Zealand may march in as favorites going into the match but can't write off Ireland as the latter has the firepower to upset a top team like the Kiwis.

The Kiwi camp have ticked most boxes but will hope for their captain Kane Williamson to return to form and lead the side with the bat as well. Defending champions Australia will be keenly looking at the match as a win for Ireland will favor their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

"Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, and should stay good for 40 overs. Last push for us, will see where we're at after the end. We're proud of our wins, and don't see it as giant killers anymore, just see them as wins for ourselves. Same XI as the last game," said Balbirnie after winning the toss. New Zealand skipper highlighted their form and lessons from their previous game.

"Looks a good surface. Some good lessons from the defeat. Hopefully, we can build on it today. We know how strong they are. Played them recently. For us, the focus is on our plans. Same team," Williamson said during the toss. Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult. (ANI)

