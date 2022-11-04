Afghanistan elect to field against Australia
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a T20 World Cup game here on Friday. Teams Australia Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade wkc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood .
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a T20 World Cup game here on Friday. Australia made three changes. Regular skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will lead Australia in his absence.
Besides Finch, Tim David is also out with a hamstring injury while Mitchell Starc has been dropped. Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson will replace them. Teams: Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood . Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Farooqi.
