Left Menu

Synthetic turf football ground inaugurated in Agartala

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:55 IST
Synthetic turf football ground inaugurated in Agartala
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the state's second synthetic turf at Umakanta Academy football ground here on Friday.

He also laid the foundation stone for floodlights at the ground, which is expected to be installed at a cost of Rs 3.28 crore.

An amount of Rs 5 crore was spent to lay the synthetic turf at the UK ground.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishunu Dev Varma, Sports Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Olympian Deepa Karmakar were among those present at the inauguration function.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said it is very difficult to develop talent without the required infrastructure, and the government has been making all efforts for it.

''The government has set a target to lay synthetic turf in five grounds to provide the best possible facilities to the players. One has been inaugurated, and the remaining four will be opened by the end of November,'' he said.

Maintaining that the Northeastern state has no dearth of sports talents, Saha appealed to the youth to take up sports activities as the government gives priority to it.

In September last year, then chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had inaugurated the first synthetic turf of the state at Chandrapur school ground in Gomati district.

The sports minister said that the Centre had turned down the funding proposal for laying the synthetic turfs, but the state government has arranged Rs 20 crore for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022