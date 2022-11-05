Left Menu

Udinese draws with Lecce as winless run continues

PTI | Udine | Updated: 05-11-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 09:15 IST
Udinese had to come from behind to draw at home with relegation-threatened Lecce 1-1 as its winless run stretched to six matches in Serie A.

Beto netted in the second half to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo's opener for Lecce in an impressive first period for the visitors, who also hit the woodwork twice.

Udinese started the season surprisingly well but has dropped off the pace in equally dramatic fashion. A six-match winning run was brought to an end a month ago and has left it seventh in the standings.

Lecce inched up to three points above the relegation zone.

The visitors almost got off to the perfect start in Udine as Gabriel Strefezza’s effort from distance came off the base of the bottom right post after less than two minutes.

Lecce did break the deadlock in the 33rd when a ball was floated into the middle of the area and Colombo won a duel with Udinese defender Enzo Ebosse to fire in from close range.

Antonino Gallo almost doubled Lecce’s lead in first-half stoppage time with what would have been his first ever Serie A goal — and only the second of his career — but his effort came off the top of the left upright.

Udinese improved after the break and got the equalizer when Isaac Success ran onto a throughball into the area and rolled across for Beto to slot into the back of the net.

It was Beto’s sixth goal but his first in more than a month.

