Premier League celebrates 30-year anniversary with Trophy Tour in Mumbai

The Premier League kicked off their 30th-anniversary celebrations for the Indian fans with a trophy tour in Mumbai on November 4, Friday. The Premier League Trophy was displayed at several iconic locations and cultural landmarks around Mumbai, enabling football fans from local communities and bustling parts of the city to have their photo taken with it, according to a statement by Premier League.

Starting from the crescent-shaped art district of 'Kala Ghoda', the trophy travelled to the promenade along the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road of Marine Drive. From there the trophy headed to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount Bandra, locally known as the Mount Saint Mary Church in Bandra. The trophy tour concluded at the Juhu beach, situated on the shores of the beautiful Arabian Sea. The iconic Premier League Trophy's main body is made from solid sterling silver and the crown is cast from 24-carat silver gilt. The green on the base of the trophy represents the field of play and is made from Malachite, a semi-precious stone found in Africa.

The trophy's design was inspired by the "The Three Lions of English Football". Two of the lions can be found in the handles on either side of the trophy and when the captain of the Champion club raises it and its gold crown above his head at the end of the season, he becomes the third lion. English First Division clubs thought that for the sport of football to advance and prosper in the early 1990s, a dramatic reform of the sport was required.

The Founder Members Agreement, which established the fundamental guidelines for the creation of the Premier League, was therefore signed on July 17, 1991. The League would be allowed to arrange its own broadcast and sponsorship agreements because it would be commercially independent of the Football League and the FA (Football Association).

The 22 First Division clubs left the Football League collectively on February 20, 1992, and three months later, on May 27, the Premier League was founded as a limited corporation. On Saturday, August 15, 1992, the first Premier League season began with 22 clubs.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon were among the 22 founding teams of the new Premier League. Six of these teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have consistently competed in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)