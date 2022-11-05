Left Menu

Asian Boxing C'ship: Ananta Chopade storms into quarterfinals

India's other boxer who was in action, Etash Khan lost 2-3 to Thailand's Khunatip Pidnuch in the round of 16 bout at the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan late on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:38 IST
Asian Boxing C'ship: Ananta Chopade storms into quarterfinals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

India's ace boxer Ananta Chopade secured a comprehensive 5:0 win over Tanaka Shogo of Japan to secure a quarterfinal spot in the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan late on Friday. The pugilist displayed superb boxing skills and dominated from the beginning to overcome his Japanese opponent at the pre-quarters match-up in the 54-kg weight category as per the Olympics website.

India's other boxer who was in action, Etash Khan lost 2-3 to Thailand's Khunatip Pidnuch in the round of 16 bout at the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan late on Friday. He faced tough competition from the Thai boxer in the pre-quarter match and was not able to overcome his opponent despite putting up a spirited performance.

Earlier, Shiva Thapa of India proved his grit in a daunting victory over Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur, moving him into the 63.5kg quarterfinals. The fight started out with both boxers taking an aggressive stance and exchanging a couple of hard blows. Shiva Thapa, however, overcame his opponent in a hard-contested fight with his experience and fast reflexes, winning 3:2 by split decision.

In the quarterfinals, the five-time medalist from the Asian Championships will take against Haidara Alasaly or Minsu Choi. Later on in the day, Zheng-Rong Huang of Chinese Taipei was defeated in the pre-quarterfinals by India's Amit Kumar, who was participating in the 67kg division. The Indian fighter demonstrated his technical prowess and underlined his control throughout the contest to easily advance to the following round.

Sachin defeated Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand in their 71 kg match. In the opening round, Sachin was circumspect and quickly found himself in trouble. He increased the stakes in the second round, effectively fending off the Thai boxer's combos. In the third round, Sachin attacked a worn-out Yeasungnoen and prevailed 5:0. The quarterfinals will feature Amit Kumar vs. Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan and Sachin vs. Aslanbek Shybergenov of Kazakhstan.

Lovlina Borgohain, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be one of seven Indian women boxers competing in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan, the world champion in 2016, will be her opponent in the ring. On Saturday, six additional boxers will compete at the tournament, Minakshi (52 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Parveen (63 kg), Ankushita (66 kg), and Pooja (70 kg). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022