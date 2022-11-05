Asian Boxing C'ship: Ananta Chopade storms into quarterfinals

India's ace boxer Ananta Chopade secured a comprehensive 5:0 win over Tanaka Shogo of Japan to secure a quarterfinal spot in the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan late on Friday. The pugilist displayed superb boxing skills and dominated from the beginning to overcome his Japanese opponent at the pre-quarters match-up in the 54-kg weight category as per the Olympics website.

India's other boxer who was in action, Etash Khan lost 2-3 to Thailand's Khunatip Pidnuch in the round of 16 bout at the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan late on Friday. He faced tough competition from the Thai boxer in the pre-quarter match and was not able to overcome his opponent despite putting up a spirited performance.

Earlier, Shiva Thapa of India proved his grit in a daunting victory over Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur, moving him into the 63.5kg quarterfinals. The fight started out with both boxers taking an aggressive stance and exchanging a couple of hard blows. Shiva Thapa, however, overcame his opponent in a hard-contested fight with his experience and fast reflexes, winning 3:2 by split decision.

In the quarterfinals, the five-time medalist from the Asian Championships will take against Haidara Alasaly or Minsu Choi. Later on in the day, Zheng-Rong Huang of Chinese Taipei was defeated in the pre-quarterfinals by India's Amit Kumar, who was participating in the 67kg division. The Indian fighter demonstrated his technical prowess and underlined his control throughout the contest to easily advance to the following round.

Sachin defeated Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand in their 71 kg match. In the opening round, Sachin was circumspect and quickly found himself in trouble. He increased the stakes in the second round, effectively fending off the Thai boxer's combos. In the third round, Sachin attacked a worn-out Yeasungnoen and prevailed 5:0. The quarterfinals will feature Amit Kumar vs. Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan and Sachin vs. Aslanbek Shybergenov of Kazakhstan.

Lovlina Borgohain, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be one of seven Indian women boxers competing in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan, the world champion in 2016, will be her opponent in the ring. On Saturday, six additional boxers will compete at the tournament, Minakshi (52 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Parveen (63 kg), Ankushita (66 kg), and Pooja (70 kg). (ANI)

