Left Menu

"Hopefully yes": Virat Kohli wants to cut bigger cake next week after winning T20 World Cup for India

Virat is one of the stars in India's campaign in the T20 World Cup. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in the tournament.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 21:44 IST
"Hopefully yes": Virat Kohli wants to cut bigger cake next week after winning T20 World Cup for India
Virat Kohli celebrating his birthday. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Star batter Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on Saturday with Indian media persons present in Australia to cover for ICC T20 World Cup and expressed hope that Team India will win the tournament so that he gets to cut a much bigger cake. Media persons brought the cake for Virat and he was very happy with the gesture. He cut the cake after being surrounded by journalists.

On being asked about "cutting a bigger cake next week" (after winning the T20 World Cup), Virat Kohli quipped, "Hopefully yes." Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. 43 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format. He has also scored 3,932 for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13. One century in 36 fifties has been scored by Virat in the shortest format.

He was part of Team India which won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Notably, India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

India is currently at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points. They have six points and have won three matches out of four and Sunday's match is vital to secure a semi-final berth. Virat is one of the stars of India's campaign. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022