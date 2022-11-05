"Hopefully yes": Virat Kohli wants to cut bigger cake next week after winning T20 World Cup for India

Star batter Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on Saturday with Indian media persons present in Australia to cover for ICC T20 World Cup and expressed hope that Team India will win the tournament so that he gets to cut a much bigger cake. Media persons brought the cake for Virat and he was very happy with the gesture. He cut the cake after being surrounded by journalists.

On being asked about "cutting a bigger cake next week" (after winning the T20 World Cup), Virat Kohli quipped, "Hopefully yes." Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. 43 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format. He has also scored 3,932 for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13. One century in 36 fifties has been scored by Virat in the shortest format.

He was part of Team India which won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Notably, India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

India is currently at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points. They have six points and have won three matches out of four and Sunday's match is vital to secure a semi-final berth. Virat is one of the stars of India's campaign. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in the tournament. (ANI)

