Soccer-Choupo-Moting double leads Bayern past Hertha and into top spot

Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to lead the champions to a nervy 3-2 victory at Hertha Berlin on Saturday as they went top of the Bundesliga.

The 33-year-old Cameroon forward is in scintillating form less than three weeks before his country play in the World Cup, having netted for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions and the fourth straight in the league. "I am thrilled for him. He is very important for us," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. "He had the quality but last season he was away for five and a half months with, injuries, back problems, coronavirus and the Africa Cup (of Nations)."

"We know he has unique qualities and he is showing them now," Nagelsmann added. The Bavarians also saw the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a month-long absence due to a shoulder injury that was seen as possibly risking his World Cup participation.

Neuer is expected to be Germany's first-choice for a fourth consecutive World Cup, with the finals starting on Nov. 20. His Germany team mate, Jamal Musiala gave the visitors an early lead, rifling in after 12 minutes and highlighting his own form ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Neuer showed he was back to his best when he spectacularly tipped a Marco Richter curled effort over the bar in the 27th. In a frenzied end to the first half Choupo-Moting slotted in their second goal in the 38th before pouncing on a bad clearance to net again a minute later and make it 3-0 with his fifth league goal this term in his 50th Bundesliga game for the club.

But Hertha, whose fans unfurled a banner reading 'Boycott Qatar 2022' as a protest over the Gulf state's human rights record, still had time to score twice before the break. Dodi Lukebakio volleyed in at the far post in the 40th and Davie Selke converted a 45th-minute penalty to further cut the deficit.

The pace dropped after the break, with Bayern doing enough to protect their slim lead and register their eighth straight win in all competitions. The win took the Bavarians to 28 points, with Union Berlin, who are in action on Sunday at Bayer Leverkusen, on 26. Borussia Dortmund, who won 3-0 at home to Vfl Bochum, are third on 25.

