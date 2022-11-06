U.S. Powerball worth world-record $1.6 billion in Saturday night drawing
No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize money to mushroom and generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop. To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a smaller prize, according to lottery officials.
The drawing will occur at 10:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0250 GMT on Sunday) in the Florida state capital of Tallahassee. It will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the Aug. 3 win. The longest run in the history of the lottery ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a California ticket holder won a $699.8 million jackpot after 41 drawings.
