Soccer-Maddison-inspired Leicester win at Everton to climb out of bottom three

Leicester City secured a 2-0 win at Everton thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes created by the outstanding James Maddison as the Foxes moved out of the Premier League relegation zone at Goodison Park on Saturday. The victory moved Leicester, who started the day in 18th spot, up to 13th on 14 points after 14 games, level on points with Everton but two places above them on goal difference.

The hosts started well and almost took the lead in the sixth minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin winning the ball and sliding it into the path of Alex Iwobi who flashed his shot across the face of the goal and wide, setting the tone for the Toffees. Seeking to make an impression and perhaps win a spot in England's World Cup squad, Leicester playmaker Maddison put in a superb attacking display in the first half.

He had a good opportunity in the 14th minute, pulling his shot wide, and went close again just before the half-hour mark but this time his effort was turned behind for a corner. However, Maddison did manage to tee up Tielemans as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes, and the Belgium midfielder took a touch before unleashing a brilliant dipping shot that arched over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the net.

Calvert-Lewin wasted a great chance to put Everton level early in the second half when Iwobi played him in, but he fired straight into the legs of keeper Danny Ward. Maddison struck the right-hand post with a venomous effort on the hour and, though he could not get the goal his efforts deserved, set up Barnes to drill in the second goal after 86 minutes to wrap up a much-needed three points.

"I think if you look at the first seven games we conceded 22 goals, the last seven we've conceded three," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers after his team's third win in four games. "It is continual growth, it is a long season. After the start we had the players have responded brilliantly and are playing with confidence again," he told Sky Sports.

"We just want to keep climbing the table and see where we can finish before the (World Cup) break," Rodgers added. Everton boss Frank Lampard took the defeat on the chin.

"A difficult game. You have to respect the way they play and they deserved the win on that," he said.

