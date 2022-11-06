Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:29 IST
Sports schedule for Sunday, November 6 CRICKET: *T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.
*T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa in Adelaide.
*T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide.
*Stories related to India and international cricket.
BADMINTON: *Hylo Open Super 300 tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
HOCKEY: *Stories related to FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
KABBADI: *Pro Kabaddi League.
BOXING: *Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.
