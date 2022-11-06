Sports schedule for Sunday, November 6 CRICKET: *T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne.

*T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa in Adelaide.

*T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide.

*Stories related to India and international cricket.

BADMINTON: *Hylo Open Super 300 tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.

HOCKEY: *Stories related to FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.

KABBADI: *Pro Kabaddi League.

BOXING: *Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

