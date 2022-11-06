Left Menu

Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan in virtual QF

India, sitting on top, are already on six points and have a match to play later in the day against Zimbabwe.Bangladesh have made three changes to their lineup, bringing in Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

06-11-2022
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their do-or-die T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

After the Netherlands eliminated South Africa, the teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh are now playing a virtual quarterfinal as the winning side will advance to the semifinals.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each and a victory will take them to six. India, sitting on top, are already on six points and have a match to play later in the day against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their lineup, bringing in Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. Pakistan on the other hand are unchanged.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

