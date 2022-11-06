India qualify for T20 WC semifinals after Netherlands stun South Africa

Left Menu

India qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide.With six points from four games, India are sitting on top of the Group 2 in the Super 12 stage.

India qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide.

With six points from four games, India are sitting on top of the Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. South Africa finished the tournament with five points from five games. Pakistan and Bangladesh are both on four points each from four games and the ongoing match between the two sides in Adelaide will decide the other semifinalist from Group 2.

The winner will move to the six points and overtake South Africa.

Earlier in Adelaide, Netherlands posted a decent 158 for 4 and then restricted South Africa to 145 for 8 to register their first win over the Proteas in any format of the game.

India will take on Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match later in the day here. A win will ensure they will finish as Group 2 toppers. If Pakistan also qualify for semifinals, an India-Pakistan title clash will be a possibility.

