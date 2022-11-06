Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out from ATP Finals, ends season due to injury

The Spaniard shared the news through his Twitter account and shared the information about his withdrawal from the two-year-end tournaments due to an injury.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 13:44 IST
Carlos Alcaraz (Picture credit: Twitter@carlosalcaraz). Image Credit: ANI
The internal oblique muscle in Carlos Alcaraz's left abdominal wall tore on Saturday, terminating his season and preventing him from competing in the ATP Finals 2022 and Davis Cup Finals. The Spaniard shared the news through his Twitter account and shared the information about his withdrawal from the two-year-end tournaments due to an injury.

"After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately, this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks. Unfortunately, I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support," tweeted Alcaraz. Alcaraz will finish the year with a spectacular 57-13 stat. On September 12, he broke the record for the youngest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings ever.

In 2022, the 19-year-old claimed five tour-level championships, including his first two ATP Masters 1000 crowns (Miami and Madrid) and his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. Alcaraz is still in the running to hold the top spot at the conclusion of the year despite his withdrawal. In the ATP Live Rankings, he has a 1,000-point advantage over Rafael Nadal and 1,470 points over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Taylor Fritz will take the Spaniard's place in the Nitto ATP Finals field as per the ATP Tour website. The American had a breakthrough 2022 season, culminating in a victory at Indian Wells for his maiden Masters 1000 championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

