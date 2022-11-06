Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:14 IST
India score 186/5 against Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five against Zimbabwe in their last group match in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just 3.

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.

Brief Scores: India: 186/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2/9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

