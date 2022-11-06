Left Menu

Motorcycling-Ducati's Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:17 IST
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden MotoGP world championship at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after fellow contender Fabio Quartararo failed to overhaul his points tally.

Defending champion Quartararo was 23 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race. The Yamaha rider needed nothing less than a victory to leapfrog the Italian in the standings but finished fourth while Suzuki's Alex Rins won the race.

