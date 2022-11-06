Motorcycling-Ducati's Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden MotoGP world championship at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after fellow contender Fabio Quartararo failed to overhaul his points tally.
Defending champion Quartararo was 23 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race. The Yamaha rider needed nothing less than a victory to leapfrog the Italian in the standings but finished fourth while Suzuki's Alex Rins won the race.
