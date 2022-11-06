Left Menu

Soccer-Ten-man Espanyol hold misfiring Atletico to 1-1 draw

Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, another disappointing result for Diego Simeone's team days after they were eliminated from European competition.

Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, another disappointing result for Diego Simeone's team days after they were eliminated from European competition. Atletico, who have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, are third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Espanyol remained 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone. Despite playing most of the match with 10 men after defender Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Alvaro Morata, Espanyol defended well.

They also made the most of their only shot on target in the second half when Sergi Darder was set up by a Joselu header to volley home in the 66th minute. Substitute Joao Felix rescued a point for Atletico in the 78th minute, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner following a counter-attack.

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

