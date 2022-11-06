Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina stun England 30-29 at Twickenham

Argentina led by a point and it stayed that way after two more penalties apiece as England never threatened to turn it round and their November programme got off to a disappointing start.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:41 IST
Rugby-Argentina stun England 30-29 at Twickenham

Winger Emiliano Boffelli scored 25 points as Argentina shocked a misfiring England 30-29 on Sunday to claim their first win at Twickenham since 2006 and end a 10-game losing streak against the team they face in their opening game at the World Cup.

Boffelli scored a superb try and kicked six penalties as the Pumas went toe to toe with the favourites on a horrible wet day to give them a huge boost ahead of next September's Marseille clash. England led 16-12 at halftime, with Joe Cokanasiga's barrelling try a rare attacking highlight and Boffelli landing four penalties to keep Argentina in touch.

The Pumas surged clear as Boffelli finished off a slick backline move and Santiago Carreras added a second try with a 50 metre breakaway, only for England's replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet to score a minute after coming on. Argentina led by a point and it stayed that way after two more penalties apiece as England never threatened to turn it round and their November programme got off to a disappointing start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover suffers anomaly; teams working on fix to seal latest rock sample

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover suffers anomaly; teams working on fix to seal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022