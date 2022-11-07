Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: SAME OLD DEFENSIVE PROBLEMS COST UNITED DEAR

Manchester United have improved a great deal at the back this season under Erik ten Hag, travelling to face Aston Villa having not conceded from open play for almost 12 hours in all competitions prior to Sunday's clash. Yet, without the injured Raphael Varane, United were carved apart by Villa far too easily - common frailties that have plagued their progress in the post Alex Ferguson era again clear for all to see as the hosts stormed to a 3-1 success.

"Today we weren't on it from the start, especially at the start of the game and we lost our balance," coach Erik ten Hag said. "We didn't follow the rules defending, and we lost our battles." CITY SHOW DIFFERENT SIDE TO GET JOB DONE AGAIN

When a dominant Manchester City took an early lead against newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday, the visitors would have been fearing the worst. Out of nowhere, however, City found themselves reduced to 10 men and pegged back by Fulham after Joao Cancelo was sent off and Andreas Pereira converted the resulting penalty.

What transpired, however, was a City performance of real grit and determination, as they abandoned their slick passing principles and went more direct. They kept coming at Fulham, playing like it was they who had a numerical advantage. Their unrelenting display was rewarded as they earned a late penalty, converted by Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland to snatch all three points. Sometimes the very best have to dig deep to get over the line when it really matters.

CHELSEA BOSS POTTER MUST REDISCOVER MAGIC TOUCH Graham Potter went nine games unbeaten after replacing Thomas Tuchel in September but he now finds himself in the grip of a crisis at Stamford Bridge after four Premier League games without a win left his side down in seventh.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat by leaders Arsenal showed up a chronic lack of spark in his team and the fans were vocalising their disapproval at the final whistle. Potter will be given time, but he needs a quick turnaround in form and a trip to third-placed Newcastle United in their last game before the World Cup looks fraught with danger.

He needs to conjure some goals from somewhere but after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wretched display on Sunday, the Gabon striker hardly looks like providing any comfort any time soon. LEEDS TURN THE TIDE WITH BREATHTAKING COMEBACK

If Leeds United's 2-1 win at Liverpool was meant to be a stepping stone to get their season back on track after four straight defeats, their 4-3 comeback victory against Bournemouth at home has definitely lit a fire in Jesse Marsch's side. Despite being 3-1 down against Bournemouth, Leeds showed incredible resilience and continued to stick to their guns, playing the game at lightning pace to eventually wear down the visitors for a memorable win to move up to 12th.

"It was a bit sloppy in the first half but we rebuilt it in the second. You can see as a group we believe and we fight for each other. You can see in the second half, it was just crazy," said Crysencio Summerville, who scored another late winner. "The team is good and the spirit is good so we just have to keep going now. You have to stick to the match plan and you will get back to how you usually play."

MADDISON MAKES ENGLAND BID IN LEICESTER WIN OVER EVERTON Playmaker James Maddison did everything but score as Leicester City beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday in a bid to force his way into Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old had a number of first-half shots and teed up Youri Tielemans for the opener before hitting a post and providing an assist for Harvey Barnes' late goal as he staked a claim to be the joker in Southgate's squad. With former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker leading the chorus on Twitter calling for his inclusion, Southgate will now have something of a selection headache now that Maddison has shown what he could bring to the party.

