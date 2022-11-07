WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Napoli and Juve continue winning streaks, Lazio win derby

Unbeaten Serie A leaders Napoli continued their winning streak with an impressive 2-1 win at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday, their ninth victory in a row.

Striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Eljif Elmas scored for Napoli, who have a six-point lead at the top. Juventus have turned things around after a poor start and now have four consecutive wins and four consecutive clean sheets after a 2-0 win against Inter at home on Sunday.

"The season is long, we had a few hiccups, above all in the Champions League. There is joy in beating a great side like Inter, but then we immediately need to get back the focus for the next two matches and at that point can draw a line under 2022," coach Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN. Lazio moved up to third place after a 1-0 derby win against local rivals AS Roma, with Felipe Anderson scoring in the first half.

"It wasn't the most beautiful match but it did drain physical and mental energy," Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri told DAZN. AC Milan took advantage of Napoli's win against Atalanta and leapfrogged the Bergamo club in the table with a 2-1 home win against Spezia. Oliver Giroud scored the winning goal in the 89th minute before he collected a second yellow card for taking off his shirt.

"The important thing is to have three more points in the table but I'm very angry because I forgot about my first yellow card," France striker Giroud told Sky Sport. Udinese shared the spoils with visitors Lecce in a 1-1 draw on Friday, with Andrea Sottil's side now on a winless streak of six games.

"On every matchday, we see matches going down to the wire. We don't need to look at anyone else. I'm not the type to look for excuses," Sottil said on Udinese's website. "It was a tense game. We lacked clear-headedness in certain situations. We created so many chances and I can only congratulate the players because they gave everything."

Struggling Sampdoria lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina and are second from the bottom on six points, one above Verona who also suffered a 2-0 defeat, at Monza on Sunday.

