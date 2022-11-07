Soccer-Southampton sack Hasenhuettl with club in relegation zone

Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuettl on Monday after a poor start to the Premier League season that has left them in 18th place after six defeats in their last nine games.

"Hasenhuettl departs having made a significant contribution to the club," Southampton said in a statement. "However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

