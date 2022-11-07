Soccer-Atalanta's Palomino cleared of doping charges - report
Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his 'B' sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday. The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities earlier this year after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list found in some medications.
Atalanta had previously said during investigations that they firmly believed the player's non-involvement in the affair could be proved. Reuters has contacted the Serie A club for comment.
Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made over 200 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.
