Left Menu

Chawrasia, Sandhu and Kochhar finish T-32nd in Morocco

PTI | Rabat | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:15 IST
Chawrasia, Sandhu and Kochhar finish T-32nd in Morocco
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Three Indians led by SSP Chawrasia, a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, finished tied 32nd at the USD 1.5 million International Series Morocco golf tournament at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salamm here.

Besides Chawrasia (74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) and Karandeep Kochhar (71) were all tied at two-over as the Asian Tour finished first its two events in North Africa.

It was not the best of closing rounds for the Indians as Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) and Viraj Madappa (74) were tied 40th and Aman Raj (76) was tied 47th while Jyoti Randhawa (76) finished tied 62nd.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond won the tournament, first time in nearly three years. The 2019 Asian Tour number one closed with a fine six-under-par 67 to finish on 12-under and beat Canadian Richard T Lee by one stroke.

Lee, who missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the last hole to force a play-off, shot a 70 while Spaniard David Puig fired a 73 to finish third, a stroke further back.

Jazz last won in December of 2019 at the Thailand Masters, which was one of his four wins that year.

Lee had been attempting to claim his third title on the Tour and his first since 2017 but had to settle for his second runner-up finish of the season after the International Series Singapore in August.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent finished fourth, three behind the winner, after carding a 71, while his brother Kieran (74), Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma (66), Korean Taehoon OK (67) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand (70) were tied fifth, one shot further back.

The Asian Tour visits Egypt next week for the first time for the USD 1.5 million International Series Egypt at Madinaty Golf Club from November 10 to 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022