Asian Boxing C'ships: Sumit advances to semifinal of 75 kg category, assures India of seventh medal

Indian boxer Sumit assured India of their seventh medal at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan after defeating Thailand's Borworn Kadamduan in the quarterfinal of the 75 kg (middleweight) category on Monday. Sumit defeated Kadamduan by 3-2 via a split decision.

"SUPER SUMIT Another medal assured #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). On the other hand, Sachin suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan's Aslanbek Shymbergenov in the quarter-finals bout of the 71 kg (light-middleweight) category.

"Comeback stronger champ. #AsianChampionships #Boxing," tweeted BFI. Also, Lakshya Chahar suffered a 0-5 defeat against Uzbekistan's Aslonov Odiljon in the quarter-final of the 80 kg (light-heavyweight) category.

Later tonight, Naveen Kumar will be in action against Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the 92 kg (heavyweight) category. Also, Narender will have a bout against Iran's Iman Ramezanpourdelavar in the 92-plus (super-heavyweight) category.

The championships will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12. India squad (as per Olympics.com):

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg) Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

