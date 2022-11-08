Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup

Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi. "It's four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house," Matrangolo told Reuters at a huge barbecue of some 300 Argentine fans ahead of traveling to Qatar.

NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts.

Tennis-Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title

(This Nov. 6 story has been corrected to fix the Rune quote in penultimate paragraph) Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.

Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil on Monday by the country's lower house of Congress and dedicated the honour to his boyhood idol, the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna. "I feel like now I'm one of you," the Mercedes driver said in a crowded session of Congress packed with admirers in Brasilia days ahead of this year's Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 11 in Sao Paulo.

NBA roundup: Cavs down Lakers for 8th straight win

Behind 33 points from Donovan Mitchell and a dominant fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored their eighth consecutive win with a 114-100 defeat of the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Cleveland trailed throughout the first half on the second installment of a five-game road swing. But after a sluggish start, the Cavaliers settled in and took control in the second half. Los Angeles held an 80-77 lead with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter. Cedi Osman knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer at the 3:28 mark, and Cleveland never trailed again.

NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT

Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.

Soccer-Canada's goalkeeper Crepeau to miss World Cup with broken leg

Canada Soccer said on Monday that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will miss the Qatar World Cup after suffering a broken right leg over the weekend while playing in the MLS Cup Final. The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper, who was expected to serve as one of the backups to Milan Borjan in Qatar with Canada back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, suffered the injury during extra time in a collision that earned him a red card.

Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism

Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out

Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday. Four years after having been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to a knee ligament injury, long-serving Alves got emotional while celebrating what will be his third tournament with five-times world champions Brazil.

Baseball-Bonds and Clemens get another swing at Baseball Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, whose legacies were tainted by allegations of steroid use, were given another chance at making the Baseball Hall of Fame after being among the eight players named on Monday to the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot. Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee on Dec. 4 will earn election to the Hall of Fame in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)