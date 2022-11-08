Left Menu

When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors, a statement said.There was no time frame given for the drawing.No one has won the jackpot since August 3.A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated USD 1.9 billion payout.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking USD 1.9 billion drawing
Powerball announced on Monday night that the drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols".

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said.

There was no time frame given for the drawing.

No one has won the jackpot since August 3.

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated USD 1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday's drawing would be USD 929.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

