Advani makes World Snooker knockouts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:17 IST
Pankaj Advani Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani won all his group matches to qualify for the knockout stage of the World men's snooker championship in Antalya, Turkey.

In the first match of group K, Advani defeated local player Abdurrahman Yilmaz, scoring two breaks of 64 and 51 in the second and third frames respectively to notch a 3-0 (62-2, 117-8, 75-15) win.

The Indian was up against Ahmed Samir of Egypt in the second game and he scored a break of 62 in the second frame en route to sealing a 3-0 (57-23, 80-34, 61-22) win.

His third match was against Marko Reijers of the Netherlands. Though there was no break, but Advani curtailed Marko on single-digit scoring to win 3-0 (73-01, 78-03, 66-01).

The knockout stage shall begin from Wednesday.

Advani had claimed his 25th world title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the billiards final at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

