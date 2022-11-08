Mohammed replaces injured Natarajan in TN squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer T Natarajan will miss the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament 2022-23 due to injury.

A press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) here on Tuesday said M Mohammed would replace Natarajan in the 15-strong squad for the tournament.

''The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has replaced injured T Natarajan with M Mohammed, to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) League Tournament for the Season 2022 – 2023 to be played at Bengaluru,'' the release said.

The team led by batter Baba Indrajith would play its league matches in the tournament in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu takes on Bihar in its opening match on November 12 after which it will play against Andhra (November 13), Chhattisgarh (November 15), Goa (November 17), Haryana (November 19), Arunachal Pradesh (November 21) and Kerala (November 23).

